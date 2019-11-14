SC dismisses Rafale review petition; says no ground to conduct probe

The Supreme Court dismissed the Rafale review petition on Thursday saying that it is not appropriate to conduct a probe in the matter.

Giving a clean chit to the Narendra Modi government, the apex court said that there is no merit in the review petitions.

The apex court also said that it cannot undermine the fact that Rafale is a contract. The court added that there is no ground for conducting probe into the Rafale deal.

The court rejected pleas which had sought re-examination of the December 14, 2018 verdict which said there was no occasion to doubt the decision-making process in the procurement of 36 Rafale fighter jets.

The apex court rejected the contention that there was need for registration of FIR in connection with the deal. "We find the review petitions are without any merit," a bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi said. The bench also comprised Justices S K Kaul and K M Joseph.

The SC also closed the contempt plea against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for wrongly attributing to the the apex court his "chowkidar chor hai" remark in the Rafale case against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The court said the remarks made by Gandhi were far from true and he should have refrained from those and could have been careful.

"It is unfortunate that without any verification certain remarks were made by the contemnor (Rahul Gandhi) against the prime minister," a bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justices S K Kaul and K M Joseph said.

The bench referred to the affidavit filed by him tendering unconditional apology and said, "Gandhi enjoys an important position in the political spectrum and no court should be dragged to political discourse, whether valid or invalid".

"Mr. Gandhi needs to be more careful in future," the bench added.

The bench noted that subsequently the contemnor has filed an affidavit that contempt proceedings should not be taken forward.

"in view of the affidavit filed by Gandhi, we close contempt proceedings initiated against him," the bench said.

With PTI inputs.)