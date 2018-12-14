Rafale deal: Anil Ambani welcomes Supreme Court verdict; says falsity of wild, baseless allegations against Reliance Group established

Reliance Group chairman Anil Ambani welcomed the Supreme Court's verdict on Rafale deal ruling out any probe for buying 36 fighter jets from France.

After Supreme Court dismissed all petitions seeking a court monitored probe into the Rafale deal today, Anil Ambani said, "I welcome the judgment of the Hon'ble Supreme Court today summarily dismissing all PILs filed on the Rafale contracts, and conclusively establishing the complete falsity of the wild, baseless and politically motivated allegations levelled against Reliance Group and me personally. We remain committed to India's national security and to making our humble contribution towards the Make in India and Skill India policies of the Government in the critical area of defence including our offset partnership agreement with our valued partner, Dassault Aviation of France."

Opposition parties including the Congress had mounted serious allegations of getting undue benefits on Anil Ambani's Reliance Defence from the multi-billion dollar Rafale deal. The Opposition had asked how Anil Ambani's Reliance Defence, the Indian offset partner of French firm Dassault Aviation, could be involved in the project as "most of his companies are in debt."

In response, Anil Ambani-led Reliance Group has sent legal notices to several Congress leaders asking them to "cease and desist" from levelling such charges, which was promptly dubbed by the party as evidence of a "nexus between the BJP and the corporate world".

The deal was announced during PM Narendra Modi's visit to Paris in 2016.

(Edited by Aseem Thapliyal)