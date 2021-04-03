Railways to start services of 71 unreserved trains from April 5

Indian Railways is going to start 71 unreserved train services from April 5 in an attempt to increase transport facilities for passengers. Union Railways Minister Piyush Goyal said this has been done to ensure safe and comfortable travel for passengers.

Earlier this month, the Railways reactivated the 'UTS on Mobile' app to decongest unreserved ticketing system counters at different stations to avoid any chaos and ensure social distancing at unreserved ticket booking counters.

Indian Railways has instructed Zonal Railways that whenever unreserved train services are introduced, the Zonal Railway concerned will accordingly enable UTS on Mobile app for booking unreserved tickets.

How to register yourself on the UTS Mobile App

Users can register themselves either through the UTS on Mobile App or website-https://www.utsonmobile.indianrail.gov.in

Here, the users need to give details like name, mobile number, password, gender and date of birth for one time registration

To check the authenticity of the mobile number, the app will send a one-time password (OTP)

After successful registration, the user will receive an SMS about the same. A zero-balance R-wallet will also be activated

List of 71 unreserved train services beginning from April 5

The Indian Railways has also introduced a Rajdhani Superfast Special train between Hazrat Nizamuddin in Delhi and Secunderabad in Telangana to ensure passenger convenience. This train, which will be operational from April 4, will run from Delhi every Sunday and from Secunderabad on Wednesday.