Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2018: Union minister Arjun Meghwal stands in queue for over 3 hours

Several reports of EVN malfunctioning have emerged from both the states, Rajasthan and Telangana, going to polls today. In one such incident, Union Minister and senior BJP leader Arjun Ram Meghwal had to stand in queue for three-and-half-hours when he came to cast his vote at booth number 172 in Bikaner district of Rajasthan. Incidentally, today was the minister's birthday too.

Meghwal, 64, reached the booth around 8 am but had to wait till 11.30 am to cast his vote. The minister was seen standing in a long queue of voters, waiting patiently for his turn. People started gathering at booth since morning, but a snag the EVM machine caused a significant delay in the voting process. However, the polling booth saw a huge voter turnout.

Interestingly, the polling was happening at the school where Meghwal studied during his young years. The school was converted into a polling booth for the Assembly Elections in Rajasthan.

Arjun Ram Meghwal is a Lok Sabha Member from Bikaner and also a minister of state in the Narendra Modi government. He holds portfolios of water resource and parliamentary affairs.

Meanwhile, the state has seen nearly 42 per cent voting till 1 pm, according to the Election Commission's website. As many as 51,687 polling booths have been set up in 199 out of the total 200 Assembly constituencies where polling is going on amid tight security. A senior police officer said polling was going on peacefully and elaborate security arrangements were in place.

Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje, Pradesh Congress Committee chief Sachin Pilot and other leaders were among those who exercised their franchise. Raje (Jhalrapatan), Pilot (Tonk), former chief minister Ashok Gehlot (Sardarpura) are among the 2,274 candidates in the fray. The election in Ramgarh constituency of Alwar district was put off following the death of Bahujan Samaj Party candidate Laxman Singh. The results will be out on December 11, along with those from the other four states which saw Assembly elections in the past few weeks.

With agency inputs