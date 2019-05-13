Rajiv Gandhi International airport ranked 8th best in the world; no US airport in top 10

Rajiv Gandhi International Airport has been declared as the eighth best airport in the world. In the 2019 annual rating report by AirHelp, an organization that specializes in air traveller rights, Doha's Hamad International Airport, Tokyo Haneda International Airport, and Athens International Airport have retained their top three positions in the list, since the ratings began in 2015.

The Rajiv Gandhi International Airport at Hyderabad is ranked right after Singapore's Changi Airport, which has been acknowledged as one of the newest state-of-art airports in the world. The Hyderabad airport attained a rating of 8.27 out of 10, while the first-ranking Hamad International Airport received 8.39 on a scale of 10.

In 2017, the Hyderabad airport was also recognised as Asia Pacific's first airport to turn carbon neutral.

Interestingly, no US airport could make it in the top 10 spot. Among the highest-rated US airports, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport bagged 34th spot out of 132 airports around the world. Newark held the lowest US spot, at 116.

The worst airports in the survey were Lisbon's Portela Airport and the Kuwait International Airport, ranked at 131 and 132 spots, respectively.

The survey was conducted based on three factors: on-time performance, service quality, and food and shopping options. The first category, 'on-time performance' accounted for 60 per cent of the score and the other two criteria made up 20 per cent each.

AirHelp's data came from multiple commercial vendors, along with its own database. Besides, the survey included interviews of over 40,000 passenger in 40 countries during 2018.

In addition to this, the survey found that congestion is the biggest problem that airports are facing as the flight industry is experiencing a rapid increase in global tourism. According to a report by Worldwide Tourism Organization, globally international tourist arrivals increased 6 per cent, to 1.4 billion in 2018.

Here's a list list of Top 10 Best and Worst Airports of the world:

The 10 Best Airports of 2019

1. Hamad International Airport, Qatar (DOH)

2. Tokyo International Airport, Japan (HND)

3. Athens International Airport, Greece (ATH)

4. Afonso Pena International Airport, Brazil (CWB)

5. Gdansk Lech Walesa Airport, Poland (GDN)

6. Sheremetyevo International Airport, Russia (SVO)

7. Changi Airport Singapore, Singapore (SIN)

8. Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, India (HYD)

9. Tenerife North Airport, Spain (TFN)

10. Viracopos/Campinas International Airport, Brazil (VCP)

The 10 Worst Airports of 2019

123. London Gatwick Airport, United Kingdom (LGW)

124. Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport, Canada (YTZ)

125. Porto Airport, Portugal (OPO)

126. Paris Orly Airport, France (ORY)

127. Manchester Airport, United Kingdom (MAN)

128. Malta International Airport, Malta (MLA)

129. Henri Coanda International Airport, Romania (OTP)

130. Eindhoven Airport, Netherlands (EIN)

131. Kuwait International Airport, Kuwait (KWI)

132. Lisbon Portela Airport, Portugal (LIS)