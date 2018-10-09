Ramdev plans to make Patanjali biggest FMCG brand by 2025 and invest Rs 1-lakh cr in charity

Baba Ramdev-led Patanjali Ayurveda plans to topple all global brands in the world to become the biggest FMCG company by 2025. Not only this, the yoga guru says unlike global brands, he wants to use the revenue earned from Patanjali for carrying out social work in India. During a conference organised by FICCI (Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry) Ladies Organisation in Delhi, Baba Ramdev said, "By 2025, Patanjali will be the biggest FMCG brand in the world."

Ramdev said he wanted to spend over Rs 1 lakh crore in areas of education, health, research and development in the country. Taking a dig at multinational companies, he said global firms like HUL, Nestle, Coca-Cola, Procter & Gamble have done nothing for India but his company wanted to spend revenue earned through Patanjali for charity work, ET reported.

Baba Ramdev said the company is now focusing more on solar, agriculture and food processing sectors and soon many products would be launched by working in these areas. "Agriculture has a wide scope and Patanjali would work in several directions in the sector," Baba Ramdev told PTI.

The company last month launched its cow milk and milk-based dairy products, and also has plans to launch its apparel brand 'Paridhan'. Paridhan will focus on making products inspired by Indian culture such as 'Indianised' jeans, bedsheets, yoga wear, sportswear, etc. The company has recently tried to foray into everything from household products to convenience foods and apparel industry. In June, Ramdev's company launched its messaging and video calling app.

The app named Kimbo, however, faltered on online app stores after experts claimed it had several security flaws. But due to Ramdev's massive following and the popularity of his Patanjali brand, it was downloaded by over 3 lakh people in a short span of time. Patanjali MD Balkrishna said due to umpteen number of downloads within hours, its servers caught fire and the app had to be pulled down. The app's refined version is expected to be launched in the coming months.

Patanjali is also planning a mega launch of 'swadeshi-themed food chain', which would be an alternative to global fast-food giants like McDonald's and Dominos. In the 2016-17 financial year, Patanjali clocked a turnover of Rs 10,561 crore, registering a 111 per cent growth. Ramdev said his company would neither seek foreign funding nor go public as Patanjali is a charitable company. Unlike 2014, when he actively campaigned for Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP, Ramdev said he would stay neutral during the Lok Sabha elections in 2019.