Republic Day 2021: 38 Delhi Police officials awarded police medal

Thirty eight Delhi Police officials have been awarded the police medal for their services. 17 of these officials have been awarded the Police Medal for Gallantry (PMG), 3 President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service and 18 Police Medal for Meritorious Service on Republic Day this year.

The South Delhi encounter that ended the reign of the trigger-happy Kranti gang in Delhi NCR in 2018 brought laurels for DCP Sanjeev Kumar Yadav and his special cell team comprising Inspectors Prabhat Kumar Pankaj, Pankaj Kumar, Sub- Inspectors Krishan Kumar, Neeraj Kumar Sharma, Head Constable Girdhar Singh Gurjer and Constable Gurdeep Singh. They have been awarded the PMG for this operation wherein four criminals, including gangster Rajesh Bharti were killed. This will be DCP Yadav's eighth police medal, thus, making him the most decorated police officer.

DCP Pramod Singh Kushwaha, ACP Hriday Bhushan, ASI Bhupender Kumar and SI Sandesh K have been conferred the Gallantry award for nabbing a suspected ISIS terrorist Yusuf Khan in September 2020. They also recovered heavy ammunition.

Kushwaha's another team comprising Inspector Vinod Kumar also received the gallantry award for nabbing three Kerala-based ISIS terrorists after an operation that involved heavy gun firing in Delhi in January 2020.

A team led by DCP G Ram Gopal Naik comprising ACP Rajesh Kumar, Inspector Vinay Tyagi and Constable Kuldeep Singh will receive the PMG for rescuing a 5-year old child of a Delhi businessman after an 11-day long operation in 2018.

Special CP Neeraj Thakur, ACP Ritambra Prakash and SI Suresh Kumar have been conferred with the President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service.

Among the recipients of Police Medal for Meritorious Service are DCP Sanjeev Kumar Yadav, DCP Rajesh Deo, Additional DCP Rajendra Prasad Meena, ACP Anil Sharma, Inspectors Manish Joshi, Vinod Narang and Pratibha Sharma, ASIs Rekha and Mahabir Singh.

Also read: Republic Day 2021: Wishes, messages, WhatsApp, Facebook statuses, images, quotes to celebrate this important day

Also read: Padma Awards 2021: Shinzo Abe, S P Balasubramaniam conferred Padma Vibhushan; check complete list