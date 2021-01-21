Republic Day parade: Delhi Police issues traffic advisory for full dress rehearsal on Jan 23

The Delhi Traffic Police on Thursday issued an advisory on the arrangements and restrictions in place for smooth conduct of Full Dress Rehearsal on January 23 for the Republic Day parade. The parade rehearsal will start at 9.50 am on Saturday from Vijay Chowk and will proceed to the National Stadium, they said.

Traffic movement on certain roads leading to the parade's route will be restricted, and no traffic will be allowed on Vijay Chowk from 6 pm on Friday till the rehearsal is over on Saturday, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Manish Kumar Agarwal said.

Giving details of the parade's route, police said it will be from Vijay Chowk along Rajpath and pass through Amar Jawan Jyoti-India Gate-Princess Palace- Tilak Marg Radial Road, turn right on the 'C'-Hexagon and then turn left and enter the National Stadium from Gate No-1.

No cross traffic will be allowed on Rajpath intersections from 11 pm on Friday at Rafi Marg, Janpath and Man Singh Road till the parade is over, the officer said.

"The 'C'-Hexagon-India Gate will be closed for traffic from 9.15 am on Saturday till the entire parade and tableaux enter the National Stadium. Road users are requested to plan their journey in advance accordingly and avoid the route of the parade, from 9 am to 12:30 pm for their own convenience," Agarwal said.

Commuters are suggested to take alternative routes accordingly, he said.

Though there will be no restriction for people from north Delhi going towards the New Delhi Railway Station or the Old Delhi Railway Station yet it is advised that they plan their journey in advance and take sufficient extra time to reach their destination to avoid possible delay, according to the advisory.

Movement of city buses will be curtailed at Shivaji Stadium, ISBT Sarai Kale Khan, Kamla Market, Delhi Sachivalaya (IGI Stadium), Pragati Maidan (Bhairon Road), Hanuman Mandir (Yamuna Bazaar), Mori Gate and ISBT Kashmir Gate, it said.

Buses from Ghaziabad bound for Shivaji Stadium shall take NH-9, NH-24, Ring Road and terminate at Bhairon Road. While buses coming from NH-9 and NH-24 shall take a right turn on Road No-56 and terminate at the ISBT Anand Vihar, the advisory stated.

It said that buses coming from Ghaziabad will be diverted at Mohan Nagar towards Bhopra Chungi for Wazirabad Bridge while all inter-state buses coming from Dhaula Kuan side shall terminate at Dhaula Kuan, the advisory stated.

Metro Rail services will remain available for commuters at all stations during the full dress rehearsal ceremony. However, boarding and de-boarding will not be allowed at Kendriya Sachivalaya and Udyog Bhawan from 5 am till noon on Saturday, it said.

Flying of sub-conventional aerial platforms like para-gliders, para-motors, hang gliders, UAVs, UASs, microlight aircraft, remotely piloted aircraft, hot air balloons, small-size powered aircrafts, quadcopters or para-jumping from aircraft are prohibited over the jurisdiction of the National Capital Territory of Delhi from January 20 up to February 15, the advisory mentioned.

Also read: Republic Day: Traffic police issues advisory; check road diversions in Delhi, Noida

Also read: COVID-19 positive children more likely to transfer infection than adults: Lancet