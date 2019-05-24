Enforcement Directorate moves Delhi HC for cancellation of Robert Vadra's bail

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) moved the Delhi High Court on Friday seeking cancellation of anticipatory bail granted to Robert Vadra. Vadra was granted anticipatory bail for a money laundering case by a trial court on April 1. ED Prosecutor DP Singh, who filed the petition, said that the protection granted to Vadra would be detrimental to the investigation. The plea is likely to be heard on Monday.

Along with Vadra, the agency has also challenged the bail granted to co-accused Manoj Arora.

Vadra is facing allegations of money laundering in purchase of a London-based property at 12, Bryanston Square worth 1.9 million pounds.

The trial court, while granting Vadra bail had also directed him not to leave the country without prior permission. Additionally he was asked to join the investigation as and when called by the investigating officer.

The ED had opposed Vadra's application, saying he was "needed to be dealt with custodial interrogation and that there was a risk of tampering with the investigation". In his application, Vadra had alleged that he was being subjected to "unwarranted, unjustified and malicious criminal prosecution which on the face of it is completely politically motivated and is being carried out for reasons other than those prescribed under law".

The ED had also alleged that Arora, a close aide of Vadra, was aware of his overseas undeclared assets and was instrumental in arranging funds.

According to ED, it lodged the money laundering case against Arora after his role came up during the probe of another case by the Income Tax Department under the newly enacted Black Money Act and tax law against absconding arms dealer Sanjay Bhandari.

It alleged that the London-based property was bought by Bhandari for GBP 1.9 million and sold in 2010 for the same amount despite incurring additional expenses of approximately GBP 65,900 on its renovation.

The ED had said it has received information about various new properties in London which allegedly belong to Vadra, including two houses of five and four million pounds each and six other flats.

(With PTI inputs)

