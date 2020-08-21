Russia looks for partners in India for production of COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V

Russia is looking for production partners for its coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V and is keen on a partnership with India, said Kirill Dmitriev, CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund that is funding the programme. He also said that they are planning to carry out clinical trials of the Russian coronavirus vaccine in other countries, including India.

During an online press briefing on Thursday, Dmitriev said, "The production of the vaccine is a very important issue. Currently, we are looking for a partnership with India. We believe that they are capable of producing the Gamaleya vaccine and it is very important to say that those partnerships to produce the vaccine will enable us to cover the demand that we have." He added that Russia has received requests for more than a billion doses of Sputnik V from various countries.

"The capacity that we have at the moment is about 500 million doses per year, but we plan to increase this capacity and we believe that partnership with other countries is a very important approach that Russia took to partner with producers of our vaccine," he said.

Dmitriev said that they have done detailed research and have analysed all the capacities of the countries that have powerful bioreactors and production facilities. "Among those countries are India, Brazil, South Korea, Cuba, and a number of other countries that have extended production facilities," he said.

"We do see that many of these countries can truly become international hubs for the production of our vaccine. We do see that many of the countries interested in the production of vaccine are actively procuring bioreactor," said Dmitriev.

Talking about clinical trials, the RDIF CEO said that they are planning to conduct clinical trials not just in Russia but also in the UAE, Saudi Arabia and possibly in India and Brazil. "We are planning to produce the vaccine in more than five countries and there is a very high demand from Asia, Latin America, Italy and other parts of the world regarding the delivery of the vaccine," he said.

