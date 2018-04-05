Salman Khan is now qaidi number 106; to spend night in Jodhpur prison

Bollywood star Salman Khan was on Thursday sentenced to five years in prison after Dabangg actor was convicted of killing two blackbucks in Rajasthan. Khan has been asked to pay a fine of Rs 10,000 in the 19-year-old case. However, Khan's co-stars Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Sonali Bendre and Neelam who were also accused have been acquitted.

In 1998, while filming for Sooraj Barjatya's Hum Saath Saath Hain, Salman Khan along with his co-actors Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Sonali Bendre and Neelam were charged with poaching blackbucks near Kankani village in Jodhpur. Blackbucks or the Indian antelope is a kind of endangered species that's protected under the Wildlife Protection Act.

According to reports, Salman Khan and his co-stars went for an alleged hunting session during the shooting of the film and killed two blackbucks. The Bishnoi community, angered by this occurrence filed a complaint against the stars. Khan was also charged for keeping an arm under an expired arms licence but was later acquitted by a trial court.

Khan was also accused of allegedly killing two chinkaras or Indian gazelle in Bhawad and another in Mathania, both in Rajasthan, He was later acquitted by the Rajasthan High Court in 2016 for the poaching of chinkaras.

Last week, final arguments from both the parties were presented. Here are the LIVE updates of the verdict.

7:07pm: The actor has also been assigned inmate number 106 at the Jodhpur Central Jail.

7:05pm: Salman Khan allotted barrack number 2, which is also known as Derh Barrack.

5:38pm: Visuals from Jodhpur jail premises.

5:33pm: Salman Khan's lawyers issue a statement, say that the judgment implies that Khan was out hunting alone in the middle of the night at a remote area in Jodhpur.

4:35pm: "We are happy for us but we are disappointed for #SalmanKhan. Justice has not been given properly in this case. I am feeling bad for him," says Samir Soni, actor and husband of actress Neelam.

4:03pm: Actor Arjun Rampal too said he was disappointed with the verdict. He says that the sentence is too harsh and that his heart goes out to Salman Khan and his family.

3:57pm: Filmmaker Subhash Ghai expressed his disappointement on the verdict. "I am extremely shocked to hear Salman Khan being convicted by session court but also having full trust in indian judiciary which has many other doors to appeal for final justice whatsoever. Since He is most loved person by industry N people for his human reasons too,"he tweeted.

3:40pm: Hearing in the bail application to take place tomorrow in Jodhpur Session Court.

3:38pm: "I feel bad. He should be given relief. He has done a lot of humanitarian work," says Jaya Bachchan, Rajya Sabha MP.

3:37pm: Members of the Bishnoi community celebrate outside the court.

3:10pm: The actor will have to spend the night at Jodhpur prison.

3:04pm: Salman Khan's lawyers have moved a bail application in the session court.

2:54pm: The actor will first undergo a medical examination and then to the jail.

2:50pm: Salman Khan has been taken into custody.

2:29pm: While Khan's legal team is back to work, the Bishnoi community and supporters celebrate the sentencing, as mentioned in a report by News18.

2:19pm: Khan could appeal in the Rajasthan High Court against this verdict.

2:16pm: The actor will be taken straight to Jodhpur Central Jail.

2:11pm: Salman Khan has been sentenced to five years in jail and a penalty of Rs 10,000.

1:42pm: As Salman Khan awaits the verdict, Bollywood too stands to lose over Rs 1000 crore. The actor is currently working on four movies - Race 3, Bharat, Dabangg 3 and Kick 2.

12:58pm: "We'll analyse the judgement. We want an immediate appeal to be filed against those who have been acquitted and we also demand maximum punishment for Salman Khan," says Rampal Bhawad, State President of Bishnoi Tigers Vanya Evam Paryavaran Sanstha.

12:53pm: The public prosecutor said that the arguments over the quantum of sentence is over. Judge Dev Kumar Khatri would pronounce the sentence today itself after lunch. Meanwhile, the other accused have left the premises of Jodhpur court.

12:48pm: "The sentence has not been pronounced as of now," Bhawani Singh, Public Prosecutor says.

12:46pm: The quantam has not been announced. According to News18, when lawyers showed the victory sign, reporters believed it to be two years.

12:28pm: Salman Khan sentenced to two years in prison. He is likely to get bail on Thursday itself. He also also been fined Rs 50,000.

12:11pm: Dushyant Singh, a local who was also accused with the actors has been acquitted.

12:10pm: The post-mortem report along with witness accounts nailed the actor, a report in The Indian Express mentions.

12:07pm: The actor will be taken to Jodhpur Central Jail that also currently houses Asaram Bapu, Malkhan Singh Vishnoi and Shambhu Lal Regar.

12:05pm: Salman Khan, who has been convicted under Section 51 of the Wildlife Protection Act could be sentenced to maximum six years in prison. If he is sentenced for three years, the star could appeal for bail.

12:03pm: Bishnoi Sabha to appeal against the acquittal of Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Sonali Bendre and Neelam.

11:59am: Salman Khan's counsels are praying for probation.

11:50am: Quantum of the sentence will be announced shortly.

11:45am: The court found sufficient evidence against Salman Khan. Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Sonali Bendre and Neelam were given the benefit of doubt.

11:40am: Salman Khan has been convicted of killing the blackbucks, but the rest of the accused have been acquitted.