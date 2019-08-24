Shashi Tharoor, BS Bassi, others remember Arun Jaitley from college days

Former Finance Minister and senior BJP leader Arun Jaitley, passed away on Saturday, today at the age of 66 after a prolonged illness.

Jaitley, was admitted since August 9 at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), after he complained of breathlessness. He is survived by his wife Sangeeta, son Rohan and daughter Sonali Jaitley.

Following the news of his demise, politicians and known celebrities across the spectrum expressed sadness and condolences on his demise.

But the shining star of politics was also remembered today by many colleagues from his past, who showered him respects through tweets.

Known to be a great helping hand, many remembered him through their college days when he represented SRCC and his exceptional work as a leader of DUSU.

The President of the University of Delhi and notable alumni of prestigious Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) and faculty of law had many followers and some described him as a strong leader, who dedicated his entire life, since his college days to the country.

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor took to Twitter reminiscing his time together with Jaitley in his college days and said, "We first met when he was at DUSU & I was President of St Stephen's College Union."

Rajat Sharma, Editor-In-Chief and Chairman of India TV that not only he has lost an old friend but a brother. He tweeted an image of Jaitley from university days.

BS Bassi, an Ex-Police Chief and IPS officer, expressed his grief on Jaitley demise and wrote, "Even as a student leader he was dignified during college/DUSU electioneering. We in SRCC liked him for his simplicity, brilliant oratory and friendly demeanour."People from his legal circles, where Jaitley had established himself as a shining spark, before blooming into a full-fledged politician, also shared their condolences while remembering him from the old days.

Dr. Ashwani Kumar, a former Rajya Sabha MP, said," I really have no words to express my grief. I will miss him, it's a personal loss."

"Arun Jaitley's passing is an irreparable loss for the nation and me personally. I am overcome by the grief which I cannot express in words. He was my contemporary in college, at the Bar and a colleague in parliament. Our careers followed each other. "

Some of his juniors from his college also personally admired him and described Jaitley as a brilliant orator, powerful intellectual and a man of impeccable integrity.

Mumbai based actor, Gulshan Kumar, took to Twitter and wrote, "saddened at the demise of Visionary and Dynamic leader Arun Jaitley". He added, "I have lost a senior friend, a senior colleague from my college ??SRCCDU,? to whom I could always run for guidance."

Alakh Alok Srivastav, a TedX Speaker and a Gold Medalist Advocate at Supreme Court of India, shared an old image tweeting, "I am proud of the fact that he was my Law College (CLC, DU) Alumni."

Another junior of Arun Jaitley, CA. Dr. GS Grewal, tweeted, "I knew him since my college days in SRCC he being my senior and a cricket enthusiast, which I played."

Actress Nimrat Kumar, also said," Never had the opportunity to meet him but always felt great fortune in sharing the same college as him".