Shocking! Dead bodies found floating in Ganga in Bihar's Buxar

Some 40-50 dead bodies have been found piled up near the Mahadev Ghat in Bihar's Buxar. Recovery of the bodies in such large numbers has left people shocked.

According to Bihar officials, these dead bodies belong to Varanasi, Allahabad, or any other place in Uttar Pradesh.

Chausa district official Ashok Kumar stated that some 40-50 bodies were seen floating. He added, "We are making sure that people burn dead bodies. These are coming down from Uttar Pradesh."

Another official KK Upadhyay told India Today, "They are bloated and have been in water for at least five to seven days. We need to investigate where they are from, which town in UP." Upadhyay also told news agency ANI that they have alerted officials near the ghat areas to ensure that such an incident does not take place again.

Locals believe that the number of dead bodies discovered is much higher than what the administration has reported and that there could be more than 100 bodies in the river.

District Magistrate Aman Sameer had ordered postmortem of all the bodies discovered. But a picture has emerged which shows the bodies being buried in the same pit using a JCB.

These bodies were reportedly buried under the supervision of the Block Development Officer (BDO) and Circle Officer of Chausa Block. The burial person mentioned that 40 bodies had been buried and almost as many corpses were still outside.

Edited by Mehak Agarwal; with agency inputs

Also read: Is 5G causing 2nd Covid-19 wave in India? Here's what govt has to say