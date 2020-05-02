'Shramik Special': Check routes, timings of trains for movement of migrant workers, students, labourers

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has allowed special trains to run to move the migrant workers, students, tourists, labourers and other people stranded in various places due to the nationwide lockdown. On Friday, the first 'Shramik Special' train reached Hatia in Jharkhand from Telangana. The train carried 1,200 passengers after the Railways Ministry accepted the request of the state government to facilitate the return of migrants. The other five trains are: Nashik to Lucknow (9:30 pm), Aluva to Bhubaneswar (6 pm), Nashik to Bhopal (8 pm), Jaipur to Patna (10 pm) and Kota to Hatia (9 pm). Railways Ministry said that these trains will run in a point-to-point manner at the request of the concerned state governments and according to the standard protocol. To ensure coordination and smooth running of these trains, Railways and state governments will appoint nodal officers.

The passengers traveling in these trains will be checked for coronavirus and only those without symptoms will be allowed to travel. Each passenger is expected to keep his or her mouth covered. The state governments arranging for the commute of these passengers will provide them with food and drinking water. They will be screened both at the station of departure and on arrival. The passengers will be allowed to travel further only if they don't have any coronavirus symptoms. If any passenger shows any symptoms, he or she will be quarantined. The fare will include fare for sleeper mail express trains, superfast charge of Rs 30 and additional charge of Rs 20. The ticket price includes complimentary meals, drinking water for long-distance trains.

