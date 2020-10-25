SMS, QR code-certificate, centres at schools: How India's vaccination drive may shape up

As a coronavirus vaccine is nearing its launch, India is preparing for a mammoth vaccination drive. An expert group is currently developing a blueprint for the immunisation drive against COVID-19. It is expected to launch early next year. Some of the measures for an efficient vaccine drive are likely to include SMEes delivered to the beneficiary days before the vaccination with details such as time and place, and a QR code certificate after each dose is administered. A large network of health facilities involving schools -- similar to an election process -- is to ensure speedy access to the COVID-19 vaccine.

The deliberations by the high-level National Expert Vaccine Group on Vaccine Administration comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi underscored the geographical span of the country, as mentioned in a report in The Indian Express. He suggested a delivery system inspired by the successful conducting of elections, the daily stated.

People in the know told the daily that along with existing health facilities, schools would also be roped in.

Moreover, a key feature to track the beneficiary is likely to be added to the eVIN (Electronic Vaccine Intelligence Network) that tracks vaccine stocks digitally. Currently eVIN has procurement facilities, storage tracking, temperature tracking and movement from storage to health facility or sub facility tracking.

The vast coronavirus vaccination drive would be conducted in different phases, keeping in mind the multiple doses that would be required for each beneficiary. Sources told the daily that an electronic platform will be developed where vaccination sessions can be scheduled.

Once the session is scheduled, the system would generate an SMS that would be delivered to the beneficiary. The SMS would have all the necessary details including time and venue. If the beneficiary does not demonstrate any adverse effect, a QR-based digital certificate would be generated. The beneficiary would also be given the option to store the QR code certificate in DigiLocker.

