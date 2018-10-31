Statue of Unity: PM Modi inaugurates world's tallest statue

Dedicated to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, fondly known as the Iron Man of India, the Statue of Unity has been unveiled today by PM Narendra Modi on the statesman's 143rd birth anniversary. Constructed at a cost of Rs 2,989 crore by construction and engineering company Larsen & Toubro Ltd the statue stands in the midst of the Narmada River, on the islet of Sadhu Bet. Sardar Patel is credited for unifying all of the 562 princely states in pre-independence India to form what is today the Republic of India. Thus, the statue has been named 'Statue of Unity' as a tribute to his role. "The Statue will stand high, not just in meters and feet, but much more in terms of academic, historical, national and spiritual values. My vision is to develop the place as a source of inspiration for ages to come," PM Modi had said.

12:23 pm: PM Narendra Modi, BJP Chief Amit Shah, Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani and others visit museum & audio-visual gallery at 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat Complex' near Statue Of Unity.

11:56 am: PM Modi inaugurates Wall of Unity in Kevadiya.

11:32 am: Statue of Unity facts - At 182 metre, the mammoth replica of Sardar Patel is the world's tallest statue, leaving behind USA's Statue of Liberty (93 metre), Japan's Ushiku Daibutsu (120 metre) and even China's Spring Temple Buddha (153 metre) statues. The statue has been built to withstand winds of 180km/hour and earthquakes of up to 6.5 Richter scale.

11:29 am: The contribution of the tribals, farmers and villagers, who helped make this possible cannot be ignored, I thank them from the bottom of my heart. Without your help and contribution, this would not be possible today. With the Statue of Unity, you (tribals and farmers) have enshrined your names in history too: PM Modi.

11:21 am: I am amazed when some people of our own country dare to see this initiative from a political view & criticise us like we have committed a huge crime. Is remembering country's great personalities a crime?: PM Modi.

11:18 am: The big numbers that went into the making of the statue:

11: 09 am: PM Narendra Modi says, "If it was not for Sardar Sahab's resolve, then we Indians would have had to take visa to see the Gir lions, pray at Somnath, or to see Hyderabad's Charminar".

10: 59 am: This is a project that we had thought about during the time when I was the Chief Minister of Gujarat. To build the #StatueOfUnity, lakhs of farmers from all over India came together, gave their tools, portions of soil and thus, a mass movement started: PM Modi.

10:58 am: Events like today are very very important in a country's history and such events are difficult to erase. It is a historic and inspiring occasion for all Indians. I am fortunate to dedicate this statue of Sardar Sahab to the nation: PM Modi.

10:58 am: Sardar Patel's statue is unveiled.

