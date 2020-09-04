19% jump in suicides due to bankruptcy in 2019

Suicides due to bankruptcy or indebtedness rose sharply by 19 per cent in 2019. This was in stark contrast to a decline of 3.5 per cent in 2018. According to the accidental deaths and suicides data released by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), bankruptcy or indebtedness accounted for a 4.2 per cent share in suicides last year compared to a 3.7 per cent share in 2018.

The situation was much more alarming three years ago. In 2017, the period right after demonitisation, suicides due to this specific reason increased substantially by nearly 39 per cent compared to a 15 per cent fall the year before.

The data showed that family problems and illness were the major causes of suicides which accounted for 32.4 per cent and 17.1 per cent of total suicides, respectively, during 2019. Other reasons include drug abuse and addiction, marriage-related issues and love affairs with a 5.6 per cent, 5.5 per cent and 4.5 per cent share, respectively.

A total of 1,39,123 suicides were reported in the country during 2019, registering an increase of 3.4 per cent in comparison to 2018 while the rate of suicides increased by 0.2 per cent during the period.

Maharashtra reported the maximum number of suicides (1,526) due to bankruptcy or indebtedness in 2019. This was followed by Karnataka with 1,432 cases and Telangana with 989 cases. Together, these three states lead with a 67 per cent contribution.

Further, an age-wise analysis revealed that a majority of the said suicide victims, close to 42 per cent, belonged to the age group of 30 to 45 years. The ones falling under the age bracket between 45 and 60 years had a share of 32 per cent in suicides due to bankruptcy or indebtedness.

