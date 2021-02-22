Taxis, auto-rickshaw rides to cost more in Mumbai

A cab ride in Mumbai city is now going to cost more to commuters. The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Transport Authority (MMRTA) reviewed the fares and announced the hike today. Base fares of taxis and auto-rickshaws across Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) have been hiked by Rs 3.

Mumbai's famous kaali-peeli taxis will cost Rs 3 more to travellers as the base price has been hiked to Rs 25. Similarly, minimum fare for auto-rickshaws have been raised to Rs 21 from Rs 18.

The hike comes amid continuously rising fuel prices in the country. Petrol prices have touched Rs 97 in Mumbai, while diesel prices are at Rs 88. The increase in fares come as a respite to taxi and rickshaw drivers who have been burdened with overpriced transportation fuel.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 20 called the rising fuel price a "vexatious issue". She said that the Centre and states should engage in talks to bring down prices adding that barring a fall in price, no other answer will convince people.

Earlier Prime Minister Narendra Modi held the previous governments responsible for not reducing India's import dependence. He said the middle-class would not have been burdened if the previous governments worked to reduce energy import dependence.

Fuel prices have been steeply rising for the past two weeks. Petrol prices have already touched the Rs 100 mark in some places like Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh.

Opposition parties including Congres, have criticised the price hikes, blaming it on the Centre.

Also read: Cut indirect taxes on petrol, diesel: RBI Governor to Centre, states