Tech Mahindra rejigs leadership team to accelerate digital transformation

Tech Mahindra, coming off a strong second quarter that saw its consolidated net profit jumping 27.2% year-on-year, is now focussing on accelerating its digital transformation. And to drive that journey, along with growth, the IT firm has recently rejigged its top management.

To begin with, Jagdish Mitra, who is currently the Chief Strategy and Marketing Officer, will be heading the Enterprise Business from January 1. "With his rich experience in the digital space, he (Mitra) will drive growth across Enterprise Business Verticals and Strategic Business Units. He will also drive Strategic Partnerships and Alliances for Tech Mahindra," the company said in a statement.

He will be stepping into Manoj Chugh's shoes, who will transition to his new role President, Corporate Affairs, at Mahindra & Mahindra Group in the coming year.

In addition, Sanjeev Nikore, who is currently leading Strategic Initiatives at the company, will become Head of Marketing at Tech Mahindra.

"This [rejig] will help the organisation accelerate the digital transformation journey, as part of the TechMNxt charter. I am confident that this team will propel Tech Mahindra's growth globally," said CP Gurnani, the company's managing director and CEO.

Earlier this year, the $4.9 billion company which is part of $21 billion Mahindra Group, announced the appointment of Manoj Bhat as the Chief Financial Officer and Harshvendra Soin as the Chief People Officer.

