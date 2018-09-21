Ten of India's biggest media companies create new collective, Digital News Publishers Association

Ten of India's biggest media companies, including the India Today Group, have announced a new collective: The Digital News Publishers Association (DNPA). These groups together serve 70% of India's online audience.

The organisation is committed to providing the most credible news in all languages to the Indian audience, to self-regulation and to promoting the business and editorial interests of all members.

The digital space in India is growing exponentially, and the DNPA has been formed to find ways to cooperate in maximising the current and future potential of the industry.

Besides the India Today Group, the nine other founding members are Dainik Bhaskar, NDTV, Hindustan Times, Indian Express, Times of India, Amar Ujala, Dainik Jagran, Eenadu and Malayala Manorama.

The DNPA is self-funded with contributions from every publishing house at a nominal joining fee. The organisation is open to any online news publisher; all membership will be cleared by the board.