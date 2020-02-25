'Thank you for visiting India with family,' says PM Modi to President Trump

Thanking Trump and his delegation for visiting India at a time when campaigning for Presidential elections 2020 is at its peak in the US, Prime Minister Modi said, "I welcome you (US President Donald Trump) and the US delegation to India. "I am happy that you came to India with your family. I know that you are busy these days; still, you took out time for the visit to India. I am grateful to you for this."

After this statement by the PM, Trump thanked Modi and said that last two days were "amazing". On Day 1 of his visit, Trump landed in Ahmedabad, visited the Taj Mahal and came to Delhi. Talking about Modi's popularity in India and the grand scale of the Namaste Trump mega event in Gujarat, the POTUS said, "The last two days, especially yesterday at the stadium, it was a great honour for me. People were there may be more for you (PM Modi) than for me. 125 thousand people were inside. Everytime I mentioned you, they cheered more. People love you here," Trump said about the Namaste Trump mega event in Gujarat.

In Ahmedabad, Trump and Modi jointly addressed the Namaste trump mega event. Over 1 lakh people attended the mega event at the world's largest cricket stadium.

After the Motera stadium mega event, the Trumps headed to Agra to visit the Taj Mahal before reaching Delhi. The senior advisor to the POTUS, Ivanka took to Twitter to talk about the beauty of the historic Taj Mahal. Ivanka tweeted, "The grandeur and beauty of the Taj Mahal is awe inspiring."

