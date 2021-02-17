Thermo Fisher to make COVID-19 RT-PCR testing kits in Bengaluru

Thermo Fisher Scientific, one of the leading global medical devices manufacturers, will produce COVID-19 testing kits and diagnostic solutions at its manufacturing facility in Bengaluru for the Indian market.

The new facility will have a capacity to manufacture up to 10 million tests every month. "This facility will be instrumental in ensuring access to affordable testing kits while maintaining global quality standards," said Amit Chopra, managing director, India and South Asia, Thermo Fisher Scientific.

Its 'CoviPath COVID-19 RT-PCR Kit' has been approved by the Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR) and Drug Control General of India (DCGI) in all authorised laboratories. The kit is designed to detect viral targets with low mutations and offers more than 99.5 per cent sensitivity and 99.5 per cent specificity. The kit is packaged in a user-friendly and convenient pack size of 200 reactions. The company will make these kits available across the country leveraging its strong distribution network, said the company.

"As the country is racing to normalcy, it is imperative to have reliable, affordable and quick-to deliver testing kits. Thermo Fisher's local production facility will augment accessibility of testing kits across the country. We are thankful to all our stakeholders and customers in extending their support," said Kapil Sood, senior director, life sciences solutions, Thermo Fisher Scientific, India.

More than 75 per cent of tests done in India for coronavirus use the reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR). It is estimated that there are about 100 Indian and overseas companies competing to supply RT-PCR test kits. Thermo Fisher Scientific, Promega Corporation, NEB, Bio-Rad, Qiagen, Takara Bio etc are leading global suppliers and Thermo Fisher was supplying to India from its overseas manufacturing facilities. Tests cost above Rs 4,500 in April last year, but prices have come down to Rs 1,000 - Rs 2,500 per test range, said sources.

