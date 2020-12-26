Thiruvananthapuram's Arya Rajendran likely to become youngest mayor ever at 21

Twenty one-year-old Arya Rajendran is likely to become the next Thiruvananthapuram mayor. The CPI(M)'s Thiruvananthapuram district secretariat recommended her name during a party meet. If her name gets approved, Rajendran will become the youngest ever mayor in India.

The 21-year-old comes from a lower middle class family and is the daughter of an electrician K Rajendran and LIC agent Sreelatha Rajendran. Arya Rajendran, a second year BSc Maths student at the All Saints College in Kerala, had won with 2,872 votes from the Mudavanmughal ward of the city corporation.

When she was asked about her recommendation for the post of the mayor, she said the party is yet to take a call and that she hadn't heard of this development from anyone except the reporters, PTI reported. Currently, she is an activist with the Students Federation of India (SFI) and also the president of Balasangam, Left party's children wing.

In a recently conducted Kerala local body Polls, two potential mayor candidates of CPI (M) were defeated after which the party look out for other candidates. The three-phased Kerala local body elections saw a neck to neck contest between CPI (M)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF), Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) and the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) .

Edited by Mehak Agarwal

