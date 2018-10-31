This is how much it will cost you to visit the Statue of Unity

The world's tallest statue, dedicated to the Iron Man of India has been unveiled today. Aptly called the Statue of Unity, Sardar Patel's mammoth replica will be open to the public from tomorrow. Constructed at a cost of Rs 2,989 crore, the 182-metre sculpture has been dedicated to the nation. In the inauguration speech, PM Modi said that the statue will be a reminder to the nation of Sardar Patel's courage to thwart conspiracies to disintegrate India.

Located at Sadhu Bet in the river Narmada, the statue stands tall surrounded by the Satpura and Vindhyachal ranges. The Sardar Sarovar dam is also in the vicinity. Visitors can enjoy the stunning view and the engineering marvel together from tomorrow onwards. The statue cpmplex will be open to the public on every day of the week from 9am to 6pm.

Thanks to the Sardar Sarovar Narmada Nigam Ltd that is responsible for the maintenance of the statue, tickets are available online as well as offline. You can visit soutickets.in to book your tickets.

You can book online tickets for the Sardar Patel statue from this Saturday. Entry is free for children below the age of 3, while it is Rs 350 per head for everyone else. This ticket includes entry to the observation deck, valley of flowers, the Sardar Patel memorial, museum and audio-visual gallery, the Statue of Unity site and the Sardar Sarovar dam.

There is a cheaper option as well that will cost you Rs 120 and Rs 60 for children below the age of 15. This ticket includes a basic entry ticket to the valley of flowers, the Sardar Patel memorial, museum and audio-visual gallery, the Statue of Unity site and the dam.

There is a 3-star hotel, a shopping centre and a research centre at the complex. Two elevators in the statue's core will take passengers up to the level of the statue's chest to a viewing gallery. The gallery can accommodate 200 visitors at one go and also offers stunning views of the surrounding area. There's also a selfie point for the shutterbugs. Visitors can also attend the laser, light and sound show.

Sadhu Bet is connected to the mainland by a 320-metre-long bridge. The government is also building a 3.5 km long highway from the nearest town, Kevadia.