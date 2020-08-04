This is how the Ram Temple in Ayodhya will look

The design and structure of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya was released by the government a day before the bhoomi pujan is scheduled to take place. The bhoomi pujan or the groundbreaking ceremony would be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other top leaders. PM Modi is scheduled to spend around three hours in Ayodhya.

The structure of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya boasts domes, intricate pillars as well as multiple turrets. The height of the structure would be 161 ft and double of what was originally planned. The entire structure is likely to be embellished with intricate carvings.

Architect Chandrakant Sompura whose family specialises in temple architectures was asked to design the Ram Temple around 30 years ago. Sompura told PTI that he followed the 'Nagara style' or architecture. Initially the Ram Temple was designed to have two domes, which was then tweaked to include five. There would be a tower over the sanctum sanctorum.

As for the idols, a tiny shop nestled in a bylane near the Hanuman Garhi temple would be responsible for creating the clothes for Ram Lalla. Brothers Shankarlal and Bhagwatlal have been stitching clothes for Ram Lalla in Ayodhya for the last four decades. They told India Today TV that their best work till date are the dresses they made for the August 5 bhoomi pujan ceremony.

Meanwhile, for the August 5 ceremony, a large shamiana or tent has been erected at the venue with adequate rain proofing. One segment of the covered zone has been earmarked for the bhoomi pujan. A two-feet-high white obelisk has been placed right in the middle of the venue. A large video screen that would play the ceremony live right behind the area marked for bhoomi pujan.

Here's how the Ram Temple would look once it is constructed:

