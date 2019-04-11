I feel cheated as a citizen, says Shobana Kamineni, Executive Vice Chairperson of Apollo Hospitals

Shobana Kamineni, Executive Vice Chairperson of Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd and former CII President was in for a rude shock as she went to cast her vote in Hyderabad. She found her name deleted from the voters' list in a polling centre in Masab Tank in Hyderabad where she has been voting for long. Her name was in the voters' list when she checked last week. However, she returned from a business trip to find it missing.

Also Read: Lok Sabha Election 2019: TDP leader hacked to death in clashes between TDP, YSRCP in Andhra Pradesh

"I came to the booth and found my name missing. Do we not count?" stated an agitated Kamineni, the daughter of Apollo hospitals chairman Prathap C Reddy. She is also the sister-in-law of a Congress candidate for the Lok Sabha polls from Chevella.

Polling is underway in all the 17 Lok Sabha seats in Telangana. 443 candidates are contesting with the main contest being between Telangana Rashtriya Samiti (TRS), Congress and the BJP. Polling will be on till 5 pm. Polling booths are spread across 17 parliamentary constituencies in Telangana. The polling process here involves 1.5 lakh polling staff, 20,000 volunteers, 145 companies of central paramilitary forces, and 55,000 police personnel .

Reports have been coming in of Electronic Voting Machine malfunctions from Telangana along with some people complaining of their names not being in the list. Kamineni had voted at the same booth in December, for the Telangana state election. EVM glitches have been reported in Andhra Pradesh too.

Polling is being held in all the Lok Sabha constituencies of Andhra Pradesh (25), Telangana (17), Uttarakhand (5), Meghalaya (2) and Arunachal Pradesh (2) besides lone seats in Mizoram, Tripura, Manipur, Nagaland, Sikkim, Andaman and Nicobar, and Lakshadweep.

Read More: Lok Sabha Election 2019: EVM glitches in Andhra Pradesh, J&K, UP, Bihar

PM Modi biopic: How BJP exploited grey areas in regulations

Also Watch:



