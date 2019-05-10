TIME features PM Modi on cover, calls him 'India's divider in chief'

The Time Magazine has featured Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the latest cover of its international edition. The cover features caricature of PM Modi with the title 'India's divider in chief'.

The American magazine's May 20, 2019 international edition, which covers Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia and South Pacific has featured cover story on PM Modi by journalists Aatish Taseer with the title 'Can the world's largest democracy endure another five years of a Modi government?

Aatish Taseer is the son of Indian journalist Tavleen Singh and late Pakistani politician and businessman Salmaan Taseer.

Taseer's article notes that "If in 2014 he (Modi) was able to exploit differences in order to create a climate of hope, in 2019 he is asking people to stave off their desperation by living for their differences alone."

"Then he was a messiah, ushering in a future too bright to behold, one part Hindu renaissance, one part South Korea's economic programme. Now he is merely a politician who has failed to deliver, seeking re-election. Whatever else might be said about the election, hope is off the menu," he wrote.

In the same issue, TIME published a second story on the prime minister, titled, "Modi Is India's Best Hope for Economic Reform."

The article "Modi the Reformer" is authored by Ian Bremmer, president and founder of Eurasia Group, a global political risk research and consulting firm.

This is not the first time TIME has featured PM on its cover page. Modi appeared on the TIME cover in 2015. In the 2015 edition, the magazine did an exclusive interview with him after he became the Prime Minister. PM Modi was also featured on the magazine's cover in 2012, when he was the Gujarat chief minister.