TN Class 10 Results 2019: Tamil Nadu Board SSLC to declare results tomorrow; here's how to check

The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations (TNDGE) will announce the 2019 results for the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC), or Class 10, examinations on Monday April 29, 2019.

Candidates can check the results on its official websites at tnresults.nic.in, dge.tn.gov.in, dge1.tn.nic.in.

The TN Board 2019 SSLC exam began on March 14 and concluded on March 29, 2019. The board is yet to confirm the time of result declaration. According to reports, the scores will be released online at 9. 30 am.

How to check the result:

Visit the official websitesClick on 'download 'TN SSLC Result'

Enter your registration number, roll number

Your results will be displayed on the screen

Download and take its print out for further reference.

Students can also check their results on the mobile app:

Download the app Tamilnadu Board Result 2019, SSLC & HSC Result from Google play store or Apple play store.

Install it

Open the app

Click on the result

Enter registration number and date of birth

Submit the details

The result page will have subject wise marks (theory and practical marks, separately), total marks, result remark (whether pass or fail) and the scores of the optional paper.

Students who fail to qualify in the SSLC exam will be given another chance in the form of compartmental exam to clear their papers. The details of the compartmental exam will be released by the TN board after the result declaration on the official website. Also, students who are dissatisfied with their marks, can apply for revaluation, the process for which will start immediately after the declaration of TN SSLC Result 2019.

To pass the Tamil Nadu Board SSLC 10th exam, students need to score a minimum of 30 out of 150 marks in theory exams, and 40 out of 50 marks in practical examination.