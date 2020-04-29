Breaking News April 29 Live: Coronavirus cases in Maharashtra near 10,000-mark

9.16 pm: Maharashtra reports 9,915 COVID-19 cases

Maharashtra, the state most affected from coronavirus outbreak in India, has reported 9,915 cases so far. According to Maharashtra Health Department, the state saw 597 new cases and 32 deaths today.

7.10 pm: West Bengal likely to allow factories, buses, taxis to operate in green zones from May 4

West Bengal is lilely to allow factories in green zones to resume operations from May 4. The state government is also expected to allow taxis and buses to ply in these regions. Earlier today, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that her government has taken some decisions that will be implemented if everything is all right.

5.41 PM: Home Ministry issues guidelines for movement of stranded students, workers

Ministry of Home Affairs has issued guidelines for movement of students, migrant workers, pilgrims and other stranded at various places due to coronavirus lockdown.

ALSO READ: Coronavirus outbreak: Govt allows stranded migrant workers, students, tourists to return to hometowns

4.19 PM: Download Aarogya Setu app immediately: Govt to employees

The government has made it mandatory for all central government officials to use the Aarogya Setu mobile app on their mobile phones. In the latest statement, the Centre said: "All the officers, staff (including outsources staff) working in Central government should download 'Aarogyasetu' App on their mobile phones, immediately. Before starting for office, they must review their status on 'Aarogyasetu' and commute only when the app shows 'safe' or 'low risk'."

Also read: Coronavirus crisis: Aarogya Setu app now mandatory for all central govt employees

2.25 PM: Irrfan Khan's demise loss to world of cinema

"Irrfan Khan's demise is a loss to the world of cinema and theatre. He will be remembered for his versatile performances across different mediums. My thoughts are with his family, friends and admirers. May his soul rest in peace," PM Modi tweeted.

Irrfan Khans demise is a loss to the world of cinema and theatre. He will be remembered for his versatile performances across different mediums. My thoughts are with his family, friends and admirers. May his soul rest in peace. Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 29, 2020

1.13 PM: Maverick actor survived by wife, 2 kids

The maverick actor, Irrfan Khan, who worked in critically as well as commercially acclaimed films breathed his last on April 29, is survived by his wife, Sutapa Sikdar, and two children. Irrfan, who was conferred the Padma Shri for his outstanding performances in 2011 was active in TV, films and theatre and had a career spanning almost 25 years. He started his acting career with the Mira Nair-directorial Salaam Bombay in 1988.

11.50: Actor Irrfan Khan dies at 54

In a shocking news, actor Irrfan Khan has passed away at the age of 53. He was admitted to Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital on Tuesday.

Also read: 'I trust, I have surrendered': Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan passes away at 53

10.30 AM: The coronavirus cases in Maharashtra are nearing 10,000 mark, including 400 deaths. The state reported 728 fresh cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours, taking its overall COVID-19 tally to 9,318. Among the total number of infected patients, as many as 1,388 have recovered.

CHECK FULL REPORT: Coronavirus: Maharashtra nears 10,000 mark; 728 fresh COVID-19 cases detected in 24 hours

ALSO READ: Coronavirus India Live Updates: No lockdown extension in Chennai; states mull exit plan; COVID-19 deaths-1,007