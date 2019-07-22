Tomato prices spike from Rs 30 to Rs 80 per kg in Delhi; here's why

Tomato prices have spiked in Delhi with the onset of monsoon in the country, especially in key supplier states of India. The retail price of tomato was reported to be between Rs 60-80 per kg in Delhi on Monday. Reports say tomato prices have seen a surge of over Rs 50 in the past one-two week against the usual price of Rs 20-30 per kg, burning a hole in the common man's pocket.

The increase in tomato prices has caused a ripple effect on other vegetables too. Prices of veggies such as coriander, okra, bottle gourd and onion have seen a significant hike due to the incessant rains in Western Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and Maharashtra. These states are the main supplier of vegetables to the national capital. Coriander alone is being sold for as high as Rs 250 per kg across Delhi.

Traders maintain the prices of vegetables are expected to rise further if the rain continues to wreak havoc in these states. "The hike in prices has affected the supply of tomatoes. Those who used to buy 3 kg tomatoes are now buying only 1 kg. They are being sold at Rs 25 per kg in the wholesale market from the usual rate of Rs 10-15 per kg. Also, tomato transportation has become costlier due to conditions of roads owing to bad weather and rains," Shyam Sunder Singh, a vegetable seller in Paharganj, told ANI.

Meanwhile, heavy rainfall lashed the national capital on Sunday with Aya Nagar observatory recording 106 mm rainfall, leading to waterlogging and traffic congestion in many parts of the city. The minimum temperature settled at 26.8 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average, whereas the maximum touched 36.5 degrees Celsius mark, two notches above normal for this time of the year.

There was no let-up from the humid weather conditions as the humidity oscillated between 100 per cent to 55 per cent. While 49.2 mm rainfall was witnessed in the city, the Aya Nagar observatory recorded 106 mm, the Met department said. The Met Office has forecast rainfall and thundershower today too.

Edited by Manoj Sharma