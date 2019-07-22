Chandrayaan 2 launch Live Updates: Countdown begins; India's 2nd Moon mission to be launched at 2.43 pm today

Chandrayaan 2 Live: A week after the Chandrayaan-2 lift-off was aborted due to a technical snag, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will launch India's second mission to the Moon at 2.43 pm today (July 22). The Chandrayaan-2, which will go the Moon's south-polar region, aims to explore its surface for the signs of water and possibly new origins of energy. The Rs 978-crore Moon mission will be launched from the second launchpad at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota, in Andhra Pradesh. The ISRO announced on Sunday that a 20-hour countdown for the launch began at 6.43 pm on Sunday. India's second Moon odyssey comes 11 years after ISRO's successful first lunar mission Chandrayaan 1, which had created history by creating as many as 3,400 orbits around Moon.

10.02 AM: People gather to witness the launch of Chandrayaan 2 from Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota, which is scheduled at 2.43 pm.

Andhra Pradesh: People gather to witness the launch of #Chandrayaan2 from Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota which is scheduled at 2.43 pm. pic.twitter.com/OlazBJIBCe â ANI (@ANI) July 22, 2019

10.01 AM: "Less than five hours for the launch! Filling of Liquid Oxygen for the Cryogenic Stage(C25) of #GSLVMkIII-M1 commenced," says ISRO.

Less than five hours for the launch !!!

Filling of Liquid Oxygen for the Cryogenic Stage(C25) of #GSLVMkIII-M1 commenced#Chandrayaan2#ISRO â ISRO (@isro) July 22, 2019

10.00 AM: At the time of launch, the Chandrayaan 2 Orbiter will be capable of communicating with Indian Deep Space Network (IDSN) at Byalalu as well as the Vikram Lander. The mission life of the Orbiter is one year and it will be placed in a 100X100 km lunar polar orbit.

9.50 AM: Some advancements on the spacecraft include:

Lander capable of 'Soft Landing' on the lunar surface

Algorithm wholly developed by India's scientific community

Rover capable of conducting in-situ payload experiments

9.47 AM: Chandrayaan 2 will be aided in achieving its mission by some of India's most advanced engineering marvels. Its integrated module includes ISRO's most powerful launch vehicle to date and a wholly indigenous rover.

9.45 AM: Some of the technological challenges of this mission are:

The propulsion system consisting of throttleable engines to ensure landing at low touch down velocity

Mission management - propellant management at various stages, engine burns, orbit and trajectory design

Lander Development - Navigation, guidance and control, sensors for navigation and hazard avoidance, communication systems and lander leg mechanism for soft landing

Rover Development - Roll down (from the lander) mechanism, roving mechanism (on the lunar surface), development and testing of power systems, thermal systems, communication and mobility systems.

9.40 AM: A total number of 38 soft landing attempts on moon have been made so far. The success rate is 52%.

9.30 AM: The lunar South Pole is intriguing as its shadowed surface area is much bigger than at the North Pole. There also is a likelihood of water being present in the areas that permanently in shadow around the lunar South Pole. Moreover, the South Pole region has craters that are cold traps and comprise a fossil record of the early solar system. According to Isro, the Chandrayaan-2 mission will help to expand the boundaries of human knowledge.

9.23 AM: On the day of landing, the lander will separate from the Orbiter and then perform a series of complex maneuvers comprising of rough braking and fine braking. Imaging of the landing site region prior to landing will be done for finding safe and hazard-free zones.

8.56 AM: Indian Space Research Organisation will launch Chandrayaan 2 at 2:43 pm from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota.

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) to launch #Chandrayaan2 at 2:43 pm today from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota. pic.twitter.com/ic4dvNUD1Y â ANI (@ANI) July 22, 2019

8.52 AM: The Chandrayaan-2 lunar mission aims at improving the knowledge of the Moon with discoveries that will be beneficial to India and increase humans' understanding of space.

8.51 AM: The Chandrayaan-2 lunar mission intends to soft land the rover Pragyan and lander Vikram to an elevated plain, which is close to the Moon's South Polar Region.

8.50 AM: With Chandrayaan 2, India is seeking to become the fourth country to land on the Moon after the US, China, and the former Soviet Union.

8.48 AM: The first of the firsts: Chandrayaan-2 is the first Indian mission with indigenous technology that will attempt a soft landing on the Moon's South Polar Region. It is the first Indian mission to explore the moon's terrain with indigenous technology.

8.36 AM: Filling of N204 for the liquid core stage (L110) of GSLVMkIII-M1 or Chandrayaan 2 completed at 2.40 AM on July 22, says ISRO.

Filling of N204 for the liquid core stage (L110) of #GSLVMkIII-M1 completed today (22.07.2019) at 0240 hrs IST#Chandrayaan2#ISRO â ISRO (@isro) July 22, 2019

8.20 AM: "All preparatory work for Chandrayaan 2 launch completed. Technical snags that developed in the first attempt have been rectified. Chandrayaan-2 will perform 15 crucial maneuvers in days to come," ISRO Chairman K Sivan said on Sunday.

ISRO Chief, K Sivan: All preparatory work for #Chandrayaan-2 launch completed. Technical snags that developed in the first attempt have been rectified. Today evening, the countdown for the launch will begin. Chandrayaan-2 will perform 15 crucial maneuvers in days to come. pic.twitter.com/o35aT0U956 â ANI (@ANI) July 21, 2019

8.00 AM: The launch countdown of GSLVMkIII-M1/Chandrayaan2 commenced at 6.30 pm on Sunday, says ISRO.

ð®ð³ #ISROMissions ð®ð³

The launch countdown of #GSLVMkIII-M1/#Chandrayaan2 commenced today at 1843 Hrs IST. The launch is scheduled at 1443 Hrs IST on July 22nd.

More updates to follow... pic.twitter.com/WVghixIca6 â ISRO (@isro) July 21, 2019

