Trees at Lodhi Garden to have QR codes to help visitors get information

From January 1, those visiting the iconic Lodhi Garden here can get information about trees there just by scanning QR codes tagged on them with their smart-phones.

Spread over 90 acres, the garden has a national bonsai park, herbal garden, bamboo garden, butterfly zone, lotus and lily pond, peacock hatchery and the tallest (35.5 m) tree in Delhi called 'Buddha Coconut'.

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) is in the process of installing the QR codes which when scanned by a visitor will give details of a tree, including its age, lifespan, botanical name, common name, blooming season among others.

Quick Response (QR) Code is a machine-readable code consisting of an array of black and white squares, typically used for storing web-links or other information for reading by the camera on a smart-phone.

"For the first phase, 100 trees have been selected in the garden where QR codes will be installed. This will make people more interested in nature. More trees will be chosen for the purpose but since Lodhi garden is huge, a census needs to be done," a senior NDMC official said.

" We also need to figure out codes for old trees and new plantation," he added.

Maintained by the NDMC, the Lodhi Garden attracts thousands of visitors daily and houses Archaeological Survey of India-protected structures like Mohammed Shahs Tomb, Tomb of Sikandar Lodi, Shisha Gumbad and Bara Gumbad.

It is situated between Khan Market and Safdarjung's Tomb on Lodhi Road.