Trump in India: POTUS to meet India Inc CEOs on Tuesday

US President Donald Trump is scheduled to meet a group of Indian CEOs on Tuesday. The meeting will be hosted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and MD of Reliance Industries, Anand Mahindra, Chairman of Mahindra Group, Sunil Bharti Mittal, Chairman of Bharti Airtel, N Chandrasekaran, Chairman of Tata Sons and Baba Kalyani, MD of Bharat Forge and Founder of Jubilant Group Hari Bhartia will be among the group of CEOs to meet Donald Trump.

AM Naik, Chairman Emeritus of Larsen and Toubro, Biocon CMD Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, Aditya Birla Group Chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla, Sanjiv Mehta, Chairman and MD of Hindustan Lever, CEO and MD of Infosys Salil Parekh, Niranjan Hiranandani founder and MD of Hiranandani Group and Lakshmi N Mittal, CEO and Chairman of ArcelorMittal are also likely to be part of the high-profile meeting.

According to a report in Livemint some ministers including Foreign Minister S Jaishankar, Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, Aviation and Housing and Urban Development Minister Hardeep Singh Puri are also likely to be part of the meeting. Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat, National Security Adviser Ajit Doval, PK Mishra, Principal Secretary, Head of NITI Aayog Amitabh Kant, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla, Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla, Commerce Secretary Anup Wadhawan are also some of the key government officials who are likely to be part of the meeting, as per the report.

US Ambassador to India Kenneth Juster, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, Energy Secretary Dan Brouillette, Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney, National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien, Adviser to the President Ivanka Trump, Senior Adviser Jared Kushner, Senior Adviser Stephen Miller, White House Social Media Director Dan Scavino, Chief of Staff to the First Lady Lindsay Reynolds, Special Representative for International Telecommunications Policy Robert Blair, Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham are part of the US delegation that is likely to attend the meeting.

The POTUS and the First Lady along with Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner are on a two-day trip to India. They visited Sabarmati Ashram before attending the Namaste Trump event at Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad. The Trumps then went to visit Taj Mahal in Agra.

