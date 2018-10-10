Tushar Mehta appointed as the new Solicitor General of India

Senior Advocate Tushar Mehta was on Wednesday appointed as the new Solicitor General of India. Mehta is currently serving as the Additional Solicitor General.

The post of Solicitor General of India is the second-highest rank for a law officer of the government.

Mehta has been serving as the ASG ever since BJP came to power at the centre. As the Additional Solicitor General, Mehta has appeared in many important cases including the challenge to Section 66A of the Information Technology Act.

The post of the second-highest ranking law officer of the government had fallen vacant after senior advocate Ranjit Kumar's resignation in December last year.

The appointments Committee of the cabinet had earlier approved his name as the Solicitor General of India with effect from the date of assumption of charge of the office for a period till June 30, 2020, or until further orders.

Mehta's appointment comes after more than 11 months of the post lying vacant. Senior Advocate Ranjit Kumar had resigned from the post of Solicitor General on October last year.