Twitter India shows J&K as part of China; netizens urge govt to take action

Twitter India has created a fresh controversy after it showed Jammu and Kashmir as part of China in the timelines on October 18. The matter was reported by national security analyst Nitin Gokhale after a location tag of a live video showed the Leh's Hall of Fame memorial in "Jammu and Kashmir" as part of China, instead of Ladakh Union Territory. Twitter India is yet to issue a statement on the matter.

Expressing concerns over the issue, Gokhale posted screenshots of the same on Twitter and requested the government of India to take immediate action. He also tagged Union IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad in the tweet.

"Tweeple pl put Hall of Fame Leh as your location for live broadcast and see what's happening. It shows location as Jammu and Kashmir, Peoples Republic of China. I tested it again. Outrageous. Pl flood Twitter with complaints. GoI should take immediate action. @rsprasad," he said in a tweet.

In another tweet, Gokhale attached a screenshot of a live video which the same result. "Here's one more example, if you need one @Twitter @TwitterIndia @TwitterSupport. I put location as Leh's Kushak Bakula Airport and look what you are showing," he tweeted.

Kanchan Gupta, a fellow of the ORF Observer Research Foundation, also raised concerns over the issue. "So @Twitter has decided to reconfigure geography and declare Jammu & Kashmir as part of People's Republic of #China. If this is not a violation of #India laws, what is? Citizens of India have been punished for far less. But US Big Tech is above the law," he tweeted.

In another tweet, Gupta said, "No @Twitter this is not a freak happenstance." IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad was also tagged in the tweet and was requested to look into the matter.

Netizens urged Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad to take strict action against Twitter India.

This development came amidst ongoing geo-political tensions between India and China which has escalated manifold after the Galwan Valley clashes in eastern Ladakh on 15 June in which 20 Indian Army personnel were killed. The Chinese People's Liberation Army also suffered high number of casualties. The ensuing border tensions between India and China along the LAC (line of actual control) in eastern Ladakh remained jittery with both sides mounting their tanks and fighter jets at Pangong Tso lake.