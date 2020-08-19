UGC cautions against online, open learning in medicine, law, 10 other 'prohibited programmes'

The University Grant Commission (UGC), on Wednesday issued a notification asking students to take precautions before enrolling for courses offered under online or open and distance learning (ODL) modes.

As per the notification, UGC cautioned against admission in at least 12 'prohibited programmes'. Domains like--engineering, medicine, law, dental, pharmacy, nursing, physiotherapy, hotel management, architecture, agriculture, culinary studies, valuation of real estate have been prohibited to be offered under ODL or online modes, according to UGC.

The UGC added that degrees such as MPhil and Ph.D. also cannot be offered through ODL or online modes as such degrees and courses require a sizeable amount of practice beyond the classrooms.

Further, the UGC in its notification has prohibited franchising arrangements. The regulator said, "No university, whether Centre, State, private or deemed to be university can offer its programmes through franchising arrangement with private coaching institutions for admitting learners and conducting courses through open and distance learning and online mode".

"Please ensure that the complete admission process is carried out through the headquarters of the higher educational institutions in a transparent manner," it said.

The UGC has urged students and learners to verify all the details as claimed by the Higher Educational Institutes on its official website.

"In case of any deviation by the HEI has been noticed, please communicate to UGC for necessary punitive action against the HEI," UGC added.

