UP Board Result 2019: List of websites to check the UPMSP class 10th, 12th results

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has declared UP Board Class 10th and 12th results today at their official website (upmsp.edu.in). Gautam Raghuvanshi has become the topper of the UP Board high school exams securing an overall percentage of 97.17%. Meanwhile, Tanu Tomar has topped the UP Board Class 12th exams 2019 securing an overall percentage of 97.83%.

Earlier, the results were expected to release at 12.30 pm, however due to delay, UPMSC announced the UP Board results at around 1 pm today. Candidates who had appeared for the Board exam can also check their results on upresults.nic.in and upmspresults.up.nic.in, apart from the official website.

Students must keep their admit cards with them to check their results quickly on the official wesbite. The press conference was held in Lucknow where the UP Board officials announced the UP Board Class 10th and 12th result.

This year, the candidates can also check their results using a mobile app called 'U.P. Board Results 2019'. As many as 58 lakh students had appeared for the UP Board exams Class 10th and 12th 2019. UPMSC had conducted Class 10th board exams from February 7, 2019 to February 28, 2019. The UP Board Class 12th results were, however, conducted from February 7, 2019 to March 2, 2019.

In 2018, as many as 26.54 lakh students, including 1.79 lakh private examinees had registered for the exams out of which 11 lakh did not turn up.

Here's how to check the UP Board result 2019

Step-1: Visit the official website of the Uttar Pradesh Board.

Step-2: Click on the link of 'results' for Class 10th and 12th exams.

Step-3: Once the link opens, enter your details like name and registration number.

Step-4: After entering the credentials, the result will be displayed on screen.

Step-5: Take a print out and keep it for future references.

