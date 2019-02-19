UP Police Constable Result 2019: UPPRPB announces result for 41,520 vacancies; here's how to check

UP Police Constable Result 2019: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has declared the results of its exams conducted for the recruitment of constables. The results of the exams conducted on January 27 and 28 can be checked on the official website of uppbpb.gov.in. A total of 22,76,184 candidates appeared for the UPPRPB Police Constable examination.

The exams were held to fill up 41,520 constable vacancies in the state. Out of the vacancies, 23,520 are for the civil police whole 18,000 are for the PAC.

According to reports, Bulandshahr district had the maximum number of selected candidates with 1,945. The topper of the exams is Vinay Malik from Shamli district.

Candidates checking the results should keep in mind that due to heavy traffic, they might experience in opening the official link. A message reading, 'Service is currently unavailable' could appear on the screen if the page does not get loaded.

Candidates can check the UPPRPB Police Constable Result 2019 in the following steps:

Go to the official website

Look for a tab that says UPPRPB Police Constable 2019

When you click the tab, a dialogue box will open

The list of selected candidates will appear in a pdf format

Download the pdf and keep it for future reference

