Updating address on Aadhaar to get easier. Till then, here's how to get it done

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) is set to make the process of updating address on Aadhaar easier for applicants. Individuals without valid address proof could opt for the letter system that is scheduled to roll out from April 1 next year. The letter that would be sent to the mentioned address will have a PIN that they can feed in on the online Self Service Update Portal or SSUP. This step is good news for migrant labour or individuals living in rented accommodation.

"Residents who are not having acceptable proof of Address may submit their request for address verification through Aadhaar letter having secret PIN. Once the letter is received by the resident, he/she can use the secret PIN to update his/her address in Aadhaar on the SSUP online portal," the UIDAI said in a notification on Tuesday.

This facility is used by banks and credit card companies that send letters with PINs, so that individuals can start their new service.

The authority is expected to run a pilot before starting the new service, a UIDAI official said. "The pilot would be initiated from January 1, 2019 and the facility would be functional from April 1, 2019," the official said.

However, till then, individuals will have to make do with the slightly complicated process. Currently, there are three primary ways of updating your address on Aadhaar. Here's how to update your address details before the new service starts:

a. Update it online

To update the address details online, the Aadhaar-holder must have their phone number registered. Those who have their numbers registered can do the following:

1. Go to UIDAI's SSUP or Self Service Update Portal

2. Press the link that will take you to the address update/correction page

3. Feed in your Aadhaar number, text verification and the OTP

4. Once done, it will take you to a list of details you want to update. Choose address

5. Upload self-attested scanned documents to support your change claim. Documents like passport, bank statement/passbook, post office account statement/passbook, ration card, voter ID, driving licence, government photo ID cards/service photo identity card issued by PSU and insurance policy will be accepted. One can also submit electricity bill, water bill, telephone landline bill, property tax receipt, and credit card statement - none older than 3 months.

6. Once submitted, you will receive an update request number. Save the number for future reference or to keep a track of the request

b. Visit an enrolment centre

For individuals who don't have their mobile number registered, visiting an enrolment centre is the best option. One can, moreover, also update or correct other details including name, date of birth, gender and mobile number only at enrolment centres.

One needs to keep in mind that while visiting an enrolment centre, they need to fill out a correction form with the new details - not the ones that the Aadhaar card already mentions. Carry your original documents along. Those will be scanned and handed back to you.

A fee of Rs 25 will be charged for a visit.

c. Send it by post

One could also post the request to UIDAI. For that the applicant would need to download and print the correction form, fill it with the new details that you wish to put on the Aadhaar and send it to the corresponding UIDAI office, along with self-attested proof of address.

