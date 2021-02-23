Uttarakhand flash floods: 136 missing persons to be declared dead for early compensation

The Uttarakhand government on Monday issued a notification to declare dead 136 persons missing after the flash floods in Chamoli district to make it easier for the affected families to get early compensation.

The missing persons will be presumed dead after the notification and the state government has begun the process to issue death certificates for them, India Today reported.

Rescue teams have so far found 68 death bodies after the glacier burst and subsequent flooding of Alaknanda and Dhauliganga rivers on February 7, while 136 persons still remain missing.

The Uttarakhand government's notification follows a set of directives from the central government in this connection. People who go missing in a disaster are declared dead if they remain untraced for seven years, but in this case, the government has invoked provisions of the Registration of Births and Deaths Act, 1969.

The death certificates will be issued for missing persons in three categories. While first category is of people from the same district, the second category is of people from other districts of Uttarakhand who went missing after the tragedy. The third category is of people from other states of the country who were at the disaster site.

