Vijay Mallya case: Maharashtra Police wants to visit UK jails to see prison quality

The Maharashtra Police has written to the state government, demanding a team of officials to be sent to study prisons in foreign nations. This exercise is meant to help create prisons as per the global standards in order to build a stronger case against fugitives like Vijay Mallya and Nirav Modi.

According to India Today, the Maharashtra Police has already submitted a letter to the government in this regard, and it is likely to be accepted. The police department has sought permission to visit jails in the United Kingdom, other European countries, or Israel to see how economic offenders are kept there.

The team will include police officials as well as personnel from Jail and Home ministries. The visiting officials will study norms set by European Committee for the Prevention of Torture and Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment, commonly called CPT standards, which are followed in European prisons. The officials will study how economic offenders are held in the foreign prisons and recreate similar conditions in Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail, the report said.

In his ongoing extradition trial, Mallya had contested that prisons in India were not fit for living. Later inspection by UK courts found Indian prisons suitably equipped, writing off Mallya's argument against his extradition. Adherence to global standards on prison conditions will further help to strengthen the case against fugitives like Mallya and Nirav Modi, Maharashtra Police believes.

In 2017, then CBI Director, Alok Verma had written to the Maharashtra government to build prisons in accordance to the CPT standards. The Barrack number 12 at Arthur Road jail has already been prepared to lodge Vijay Mallya and Nirav Modi after they are extradited to India.

One prison exclusively for economic offenders is already in the works, whereas a separate barrack is being erected in Taloja jail, Navi Mumbai, India Today reported.