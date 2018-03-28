Vijay Mallya set to tie the knot with his girlfriend Pinky Lalwani?

Vijay Mallya, who was once known as India's king of good times, may not have a lot of things going his way. Nevertheless, things are not entirely dark for the beer baron if reports are to be believed. According to multiple reports, Vijay Mallya could soon be marrying former air hostess and his current girlfriend, Pinky Lalwani.

Both of them were recently spotted together celebrating their anniversary in mid-March. The duo started dating in 2011 when Mallya offered Lalwani a job as a flight attendant. They were frequently spotted together after that.

Lalwani is known to have been supporting the liquor baron even in his tough times. She was also present with him at the extradition case at Westminster Magistrates Court in London.



Mallya was previously married to Sameera Tyabjee from 1986-87 and to Rekha Mallya from 1993 to whom he is still legally married. He has three children from his two marriages, Siddharth, Leanna and Tanya.

Mallya is currently absconding from the country on charges of fraud and money laundering related to his erstwhile Kingfisher Airlines owing several Indian banks around Rs 9,000 crore. The tycoon has been on self-imposed exile in the UK since he left India on March 2, 2016.

