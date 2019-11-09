Waqf board land belongs to Sunni Waqf board and not Shia Waqf board: Supreme Court

Pronouncing the first judgment in the Ayodhya verdict, the Supreme Court has dismissed the Shia Waqf board's petition. It essentially means that the Sunni Waqf board and not the Shia Waqf board is the legitimate claimant in the Babri Masjid dispute.

Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, who is heading the five-member bench said, "We have dismissed the Special Leave Petition (SLP) filed by the Shia Waqf board challenging the order of 1946 Faizabad Court. Babri Mosque was built by Mir Baqi. It is inappropriate for the Court to get into area of theology."

The Supreme Court said that this judgment was unanimous.

Reading the verdict, CJI Gogoi stated that the disputed land has been under Nazul land laws. The idols were placed in 1949, he said.

The Court also said that the claim of Nirmohi Akhara is only of management and that it is not a 'shabait'. "The claim of Nirmohi Akhara is only of management. Nirmohi Akhara is not a 'Shabait'. Arguments were made on archaeology report. Archaeological Survey of India's credentials are beyond doubt and its findings can't be neglected," it stated.

