'Warning given by the Lord': Rajinikanth won't launch political party due to health reasons

Superstar Rajinikanth has announced that he will not join politics due to health reasons. He, however, said that he will continue to work for people. Rajinikanth was expected to launch a political party in January 2021. His political advisor Tamilaruvi Manian had earlier said their party will contest on all 234 seats in the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

Rajinikanth shared a long statement in Tamil on Twitter saying that he doesn't want to start something new and leave it halfway. He added his health does not allow him to launch a political party at this point.

The thespian, who was expected to launch his political outfit in January further stated, "I see this as a warning given by the Lord. If I campaigned only through the media and social media after I started the party, I would not be able to create the political upheaval among people and win big in the elections. No one with political experience will deny this reality."

The announcement comes days after he was discharged from Apollo Hospital, Hyderabad where he was undergoing treatment for blood pressure fluctuations. The actor was shooting for 'Annaatthe' in Hyderabad for the last few days. The shooting was stalled as many crew members tested COVID-19 positive.

Also read: Rajinikanth 'progressing well', blood pressure still on higher side: Apollo Hospital

Also read: Rajinikanth hospitalised due to blood pressure fluctuation; COVID-19 test report negative