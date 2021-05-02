West Bengal election result 2021: 'Still hopeful we will win,' says BJP chief Dilip Ghosh

West Bengal BJP President Dilip Ghosh has said that they will not call the elections just yet. He said that the counting is underway and that they are hopeful of winning. Ghosh said that since he is the party president, he will take responsibility of the loss.

When asked who will take responsibility for the party's loss, Ghosh said, "Being the party chief, I will take the responsibility in case we lose." Even as the TMC takes a significant lead over the BJP, Ghosh said that he is confident that they will win the elections this year.

"Trends don't decide the election, results do. Counting is underway, we are still hopeful that we will win," he said speaking to India Today.

Ghosh's comments come as TMC takes a lead of 200 seats against BJP's 90 seats. In the 294-member West Bengal Assembly, the winning party or coalition must win 147 seats. Polling in two constituencies were suspended after the death of contestants. Counting is underway for 292 seats.

CM Mamata Banerjee is aiming for her third consecutive win with this elections. BJP that had started small in the state has gained strides along the years. BJP that had sensed the anti-incumbency mood and its chances of victory, sent in the bigwigs to campaign in the state. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, home minister Amit Shah, party president JP Nadda conducted several rallies in the state.

The fight between both the parties has been a close one. The India Today-Axis My India exit poll predicted that BJP is likely to win 134-160 seats, while Mamata Banerjee's TMC is likely to win 130-156 seats.

Also read: Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of votes begins in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala, Puducherry

Also read: Bengal Election Result 2021: 10 things you need to know