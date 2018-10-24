What is a 'green cracker'? SC order puts the industry, law enforcers and consumers in a spin

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court pronounced its verdict on firecrackers ban. The court said that only green crackers would be allowed for sale. Moreover, it cannot be sold online and on any e-commerce sites. Furthermore, the court said that people will be allowed to burst crackers from 8pm to 10pm during Diwali and on New Year and Christmas, the period will be further narrowed down to 11:45pm to 12:15am. While many have welcomed the Supreme Court's judgment, many have pointed out that what constitutes a green cracker is rather contentious.

What is a green cracker?

What the Supreme Court essentially means is that a low-polluting firecracker within the permitted decibel and emission norms is a green cracker. However, here is where the problem emerges - there isn't a genuine green cracker-manufacturing factory in India. In fact, in January this year Science and Environment Minister Harsh Vardhan had tasked the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) to come up with a way to make environment-friendly crackers.

Tamil Nadu Fireworks and Amorces Manufacturers Association (TANFAMA) had also urged the government last year to help them with a formula for green crackers. Additionally, factories such as the Sri Kaliswari Fireworks Private Limited in Sivakasi had only started experimenting on developing eco-friendly firecrackers last year. As mentioned in a report on BusinessToday.In, the General Secretary of TANFAMA said that there are no genuine green cracker manufacturer in the country and that green crackers are more in theory as of now. So, what exactly is it?

Dr Rakesh Kumar, Director of National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (CSIR-NEERI) said, "Green crackers are basically reduced emission crackers wherein we reduce some harmful components, like Barium, Aluminum and Chromium which are conventionally used to get different colours. So, the strategy is to reduce or replace these components with less toxic chemicals which can bring down emissions to significant levels," as mentioned in a report in Livemint.

The Supreme Court underlined the definition of a green cracker. Broadly, it must avoid the use of ash or filler materials and use charcoal as per specifications by Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO). The current researchers are focusing on developing firecrackers that exhibit a reduction of particulate matter emission by 30-35 per cent, as well as 35-40 per cent reduction in sulphur oxide and nitrogen oxide. Researchers are also trying to contain the sound levels to less than 120 decibels.

Researchers aim to further decrease these levels.

Scientists at CSIR labs including CSIR-NEERI, Central Electronics Engineering Research Institute (CEERI), Pilani, have prepared a formula for green crackers. It is yet to be launched at the market.

What about the manufacturers and traders?

One of the biggest challenges will be faced by the firecracker manufacturers, who have already made their products and traders who have already bought firecrackers to sale. As reported in BusinessToday.In, there are around 1,700 units along with ancillary units in Sivakasi that'll affect lakhs of manufacturers, a lot of who are employed on a contractual basis.

These units in Sivakasi alone produce firecrackers that are worth Rs 10,000 crore in the market. However, this year, because of the uncertainty of the pending judgment, the industry only produced 60% its capacity.

The Supreme Court's order that comes 15 days ahead of Diwali is nothing short of a jolt to the industry. As researchers and manufacturers are still looking for a widely-used formula for green crackers a fortnight ahead of Diwali, firecracker manufacturers have been left in the lurch.

As for traders who have already purchased firecrackers from the manufacturers, they will be facing losses as well.

Will the 8pm-10pm window hold?

The Supreme Court additionally said that people will be able to burst firecrackers from 8pm to 10pm on Diwali. This may not be entirely successful as Diwali celebrations are going to be far beyond the scope of the watchful eye of the police.

Moreover, Diwali, while widely celebrated across the country, is not celebrated at the same time. In Tamil Nadu, Diwali is celebrated in the morning hours, while it is an evening affair for North India. Diwali is not even celebrated on the same day across the country.

Will green crackers curb pollution?

Many experts believe that crackers of any kind, be it green or the usual ones only add to the pollution. Environmentalist Shweta Narayan told The News Minute last year that there isn't enough evidence to suggest that eco-friendly firecrackers will have a significant impact on the environment and health. While there is enough evidence to suggest that firecrackers are detrimental to the environment and one's health.

Pulmonologist Dr Roshan also chimed in and told the news site that while bronchitis, asthma and other respiratory infections are there for everyone to see, one cannot say for sure that green crackers will solve the problem.

Green crackers are relatively new methods and there aren't enough studies to show how it can impact health and environment.

(Edited by Anwesha Madhukalya)