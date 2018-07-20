Fighting fake news: WhatsApp to limit message forwarding to 5 chats in India

After labelling forwarded messages, Facebook Inc's WhatsApp is bringing more changes to its forwarding feature. The popular messaging app is now launching a test to limit forwarding on WhatsApp. As this feature is being used the most in India - for forwarding messages, photos, and videos, than any other country in the world - WhatsApp is testing a lower limit of 5 chats at once and even plans to remove the quick forward button next to media messages for India.

Whatsapp had introduced the forwarding of a message to multiple chats at once a few years ago. Since then, it has been widely used across the world.

Facebook's latest measures come in the wake of violent incidents triggered by the circulation of false social media messages in India. Earlier, the Ministry of Electronics and IT had asked Whatsapp to take immediate steps to tackle misuse of the platform and prevent the circulation of fake news. The government on Thursday sent a second notice to WhatsApp to come up with more effective methods.

The company blog states, "We built WhatsApp as a private messaging app - a simple, secure and reliable way to communicate with friends and family. And as we've added new features, we've been careful to try and keep that feeling of intimacy which people say they love. We believe that these changes - which we'll continue to evaluate - will help keep WhatsApp the way it was designed to be: a private messaging app."