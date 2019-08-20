Zakir Naik questioned over remarks against Malaysian Hindus; India may step up pressure for his extradition

Controversial Islamic preacher Zakir Naik was questioned for over 10 hours by the Malaysian Police after his remarks against Malaysian Hindus. Zakir Naik, whose statements were recorded at Bukit Aman Police Headquarter in Malaysia, was interrogated under Section 504 of the Penal Code of Malaysian law for "intentional insult" to disturb the peace and harmony. As per India Today, Naik could soon release a video statement in his defence on the on-going controversy.

The case pertains to a public meeting at Kota Baru, Kelantan, Malaysia, where the Islamic preacher reportedly said Malaysian Hindus were more loyal to the Narendra Modi government in India than to the Malaysian government.

His anti-Malaysian Hindu remarks have sparked row in the country, with its seven states deciding to ban Naik from holding or delivering religious speeches. Experts say the current ban in some states of Malaysia could make a case for India to mount pressure on Malaysia to extradite Naik, who is a wanted accused in India. Both the ED and the NIA are investing Naik on the charges of abetting terrorism and for money laundering.

The MEA had earlier said India was pursuing the matter not only through the Malaysian government but also through its High Commission. Naik, a 53-year-old radical television preacher, left India in 2016 and subsequently moved to Malaysia, which has reportedly granted permanent residency to him.

Asserting that Malaysia has a right to not extradite Naik, Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad was earlier quoted as saying by 'The Star' newspaper that "Zakir feels that he is not going to get a fair trial (in India)."

Also read: It's not just Vijay Mallya, India wants UK to deport 60 fugitives

Also read: ED attaches assets worth Rs 16.40 crore of Zakir Naik's family under PMLA

Edited by Manoj Sharma