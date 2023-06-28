4 in 10 households feel the pinch as tur dal prices rise: Survey

Rising price of tur or arhar dal has now started impacting consumption as a recent survey pointed out that four out of ten Indian households are now "feeling the pinch". This has further led to either reduced consumption, shifting to lower price brands or unbranded products or even stopping consumption of tur dal completely.

The survey conducted by LocalCircles revealed that while 27 per cent of households have reduced consumption, five per cent have stopped consumption and eight per cent have switched to lower priced brands or unbranded products.

However, the survey also revealed that 57 per cent of households indicated that they have not reduced consumption and are paying more while three per cent of respondents gave no clear response.

The survey received over 14,000 responses from citizens located in 320 districts of India. While 42 per cent respondents were from tier 1, 33 per cent were from tier 2 and 25 per cent respondents were from tier 3, 4 and rural districts.

Over the last 10 years, India’s production of pulses has gone up about 50 per cent, from 18.3 million tonnes (mt) to 27.5 mt led mainly by the increase in production of chana (chickpea) and moong (green gram). In the case of tur (pigeon pea or red gram), though India is the largest producer, accounting for over 80 per cent of production, it is also the biggest consumer, the report stated.

The survey was based on the question that price of tur or arhar dal has gone up by Rs 40 per kg or by 30 per cent in the last two months and sought information on how Indian households are coping with the price increase. The average retail price of tur dal reportedly ranges between Rs 167 per kg for polished variety to Rs 187 per kg for unpolished or organic variety in the national capital.

Overall, the survey shows that 32 per cent of households surveyed have either reduced or stopped consumption of tur dal. If the monsoon doesn’t progress well and Tur sowing doesn’t pick up, the prices are bound to rise further, the report added.

