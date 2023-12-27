Slowdown or hiring freeze, Indians still want loans. Read what they need it for

The demand for individual loans remains strong despite fears of a slowdown. According to a survey done by Moneyview, a Bengaluru-based financial services platform, 71% of respondents plan to take a loan between Rs 30,000 to Rs 2,00,000, underlining the continued need for financial assistance.

Among those planning to take a loan, 24% aim to invest in business, 15% require funds for medical emergencies, and another 15% intend to use the loan for home renovation or construction.

Occupation and designation statistics reveal that among the 5,000 survey participants, 61.52% of loans were taken by salaried individuals and 38.48% by self-employed in 2023. Across cities, 19.98% of the loans went to Tier 1, 12.69% to Tier 2, and a substantial 66.93% to Tier 3 areas. Additionally, 13.98% of females took loans, contrasting with a higher percentage of 86.01% among males this year.

The 2023 Consumer Credit Survey captured responses from a diverse group of individuals, providing valuable insights into credit habits, loan aspirations, and key factors influencing financial decisions.

Speaking on the survey, Prasanth Naidu, Chief Marketing Officer, Moneyview, emphasized the significance of credit awareness and sound financial planning. The survey revealed increased credit score monitoring and the fluid nature of individual financial objectives.

Moneyview’s survey showed that 40% of respondents checked their credit scores monthly, and 50% received suggestions to boost their credit scores free of charge. The survey also highlighted the preference of participants when choosing a lender, the purpose and awareness mediums for availing loans, and the regularity of credit score checks.

Key findings